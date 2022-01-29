Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-14, 0-9 Big Ten) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Rutgers
- The Cornhuskers score 8.5 more points per game (72.9) than the Scarlet Knights give up (64.4).
- The Scarlet Knights score 11.6 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Cornhuskers allow their opponents to score (78.8).
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is tops on the Cornhuskers at 5.2 assists per game, while also posting 4.9 rebounds and 14.1 points.
- Bryce McGowens leads the Cornhuskers at 16.1 points per game, while also putting up 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
- Derrick Walker posts a team-best 5.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.5 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 68.9% from the field (sixth in the country).
- C.J. Wilcher posts 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keisei Tominaga posts 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (16.3 points per game), and he averages 2.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds.
- Clifford Omoruyi tops the Scarlet Knights in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 10.7 points and 0.4 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Paul Mulcahy tops the Scarlet Knights in assists (5.2 per game), and posts 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Scarlet Knights receive 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Caleb McConnell.
- Geo Baker is putting up 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Rutgers at Nebraska
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV