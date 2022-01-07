Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Nebraska
- The Scarlet Knights record 8.7 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Cornhuskers allow (77.3).
- The Cornhuskers put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 40.5% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- Harper leads the Scarlet Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omoruyi, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens averages 15.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.
- The Nebraska leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Walker with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
- Keisei Tominaga is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Verge (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Walker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
W 70-68
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
L 77-63
Away
12/30/2021
Maine
W 80-64
Home
1/1/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 79-48
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
W 75-67
Home
1/8/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/11/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/19/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/22/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/25/2022
Maryland
-
Home
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Auburn
L 99-68
Away
12/19/2021
Kansas State
L 67-58
Home
12/22/2021
Kennesaw State
W 88-74
Home
1/2/2022
Ohio State
L 87-79
Home
1/5/2022
Michigan State
L 79-67
Away
1/8/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/11/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/14/2022
Purdue
-
Away
1/17/2022
Indiana
-
Home
1/22/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/25/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home