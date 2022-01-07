Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Nebraska

  • The Scarlet Knights record 8.7 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Cornhuskers allow (77.3).
  • The Cornhuskers put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
  • The Scarlet Knights make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 40.5% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
  • Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
  • Harper leads the Scarlet Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omoruyi, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens averages 15.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.
  • The Nebraska leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Walker with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
  • Keisei Tominaga is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Verge (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Walker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/9/2021

Purdue

W 70-68

Home

12/12/2021

Seton Hall

L 77-63

Away

12/30/2021

Maine

W 80-64

Home

1/1/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 79-48

Home

1/4/2022

Michigan

W 75-67

Home

1/8/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

1/11/2022

Penn State

-

Away

1/15/2022

Maryland

-

Away

1/19/2022

Iowa

-

Home

1/22/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/25/2022

Maryland

-

Home

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Auburn

L 99-68

Away

12/19/2021

Kansas State

L 67-58

Home

12/22/2021

Kennesaw State

W 88-74

Home

1/2/2022

Ohio State

L 87-79

Home

1/5/2022

Michigan State

L 79-67

Away

1/8/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

1/11/2022

Illinois

-

Home

1/14/2022

Purdue

-

Away

1/17/2022

Indiana

-

Home

1/22/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Nebraska at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

