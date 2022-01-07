Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Louis Brown Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Nebraska

The Scarlet Knights record 8.7 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Cornhuskers allow (77.3).

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

The Scarlet Knights make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 40.5% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring, tallying 15.3 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.

Harper leads the Scarlet Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omoruyi, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens averages 15.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.

The Nebraska leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Walker with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).

Keisei Tominaga is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Verge (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Walker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Purdue W 70-68 Home 12/12/2021 Seton Hall L 77-63 Away 12/30/2021 Maine W 80-64 Home 1/1/2022 Cent. Conn. St. W 79-48 Home 1/4/2022 Michigan W 75-67 Home 1/8/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/11/2022 Penn State - Away 1/15/2022 Maryland - Away 1/19/2022 Iowa - Home 1/22/2022 Minnesota - Away 1/25/2022 Maryland - Home

Nebraska Schedule