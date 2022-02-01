Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers at Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers takes a trip to Northwestern on Tuesday night to take on the Wildcats in Big Ten action.

Rutgers got back in the win column on Saturday when it came back to beat Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights had dropped two straight to Minnesota and Maryland but were able to overcome a tough game against the Cornhuskers.

How to Watch Rutgers at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their Big Ten record to 6-4 and kept them in the top half of the conference standings.

The win was a gritty one for Rutgers, but once again its offense struggled in what is starting to become a trend.

Tuesday night the Scarlet Knights hope they can finally break out of this funk and pick up a big road win against a Northwestern team who once again lost a heartbreaker on Saturday against Illinois.

The Wildcats lost to the Illini 69-66 to drop their record to 9-10. It was the first time all year they dropped under .500 but they have done it in the toughest way possible.

Nine of Northwestern's 10 losses have come by eight or fewer points and it led in many of those games in the second half.

The Wildcats do have a big upset win over Michigan State, but they have to be getting frustrated with how games have been ending.

Tuesday they will look to finally get over that hump and get a big home win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

 

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Rutgers at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets vs. Flyers

7 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Boston Bruins

7 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

7 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates a goal with his teammates as they play the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals vs. Penguins

7 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is fouled as he brings the ball up court by New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons

7 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
International Baseball

How to Watch Caribbean Series: Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic

7 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Northwestern

7 minutes ago
Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee

7 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at St. Bonaventure

7 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy