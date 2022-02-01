Rutgers takes a trip to Northwestern on Tuesday night to take on the Wildcats in Big Ten action.

Rutgers got back in the win column on Saturday when it came back to beat Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights had dropped two straight to Minnesota and Maryland but were able to overcome a tough game against the Cornhuskers.

How to Watch Rutgers at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The win improved their Big Ten record to 6-4 and kept them in the top half of the conference standings.

The win was a gritty one for Rutgers, but once again its offense struggled in what is starting to become a trend.

Tuesday night the Scarlet Knights hope they can finally break out of this funk and pick up a big road win against a Northwestern team who once again lost a heartbreaker on Saturday against Illinois.

The Wildcats lost to the Illini 69-66 to drop their record to 9-10. It was the first time all year they dropped under .500 but they have done it in the toughest way possible.

Nine of Northwestern's 10 losses have come by eight or fewer points and it led in many of those games in the second half.

The Wildcats do have a big upset win over Michigan State, but they have to be getting frustrated with how games have been ending.

Tuesday they will look to finally get over that hump and get a big home win.

