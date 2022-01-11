Rutgers goes for its fifth straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Penn State in Big Ten action.

Rutgers hits the road Tuesday night on a season-high four-game winning streak. The Scarlet Knights have been playing their best basketball of the year, including their first-ever win against Michigan.

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers is now 3-1 in the Big Ten and 9-5 overall. The Scarlet Knights have been one of the bigger surprises of the year in the conference and Tuesday night they will look to stay hot against a Penn State team coming off a loss to Purdue.

The Nittany Lions lost 74-67 to the Boilermakers on Saturday. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped them back under .500 in the Big Ten at 2-3.

Penn State had beat Indiana and Northwestern before the loss. They are now just 7-6 overall, but have been playing better.

Tuesday the Nittany Lions take on a red-hot Rutgers team as they try and get back to .500 in the Big Ten. They will need to play well if they want to slow them down, but it won't be easy as the Scarlet Knights come in with a lot of confidence.

Regional restrictions may apply.