Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers goes for its fifth straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Penn State in Big Ten action.

Rutgers hits the road Tuesday night on a season-high four-game winning streak. The Scarlet Knights have been playing their best basketball of the year, including their first-ever win against Michigan.

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers is now 3-1 in the Big Ten and 9-5 overall. The Scarlet Knights have been one of the bigger surprises of the year in the conference and Tuesday night they will look to stay hot against a Penn State team coming off a loss to Purdue.

The Nittany Lions lost 74-67 to the Boilermakers on Saturday. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped them back under .500 in the Big Ten at 2-3.

Penn State had beat Indiana and Northwestern before the loss. They are now just 7-6 overall, but have been playing better.

Tuesday the Nittany Lions take on a red-hot Rutgers team as they try and get back to .500 in the Big Ten. They will need to play well if they want to slow them down, but it won't be easy as the Scarlet Knights come in with a lot of confidence.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Rutgers at Penn State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee

1 minute ago
penn state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Hofstra Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Hofstra at Towson

1 hour ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Hofstra vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Towson vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy