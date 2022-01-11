Rutgers vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Rutgers
- The Nittany Lions put up just 1.9 more points per game (67.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.4).
- The Scarlet Knights score just 4.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Nittany Lions allow their opponents to score (66.2).
- The Nittany Lions make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 42.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Jalen Pickett averages a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- John Harrar paces his squad in rebounds per contest (10.3), and also puts up 10.7 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Seth Lundy averages a team-high 14.5 points per game. He is also putting up 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sam Sessoms posts 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Myles Dread puts up 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (16.3 points per game) and assist man (2.0), and delivers 7.1 rebounds.
- Clifford Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder (7.2 per game), and he contributes 11.6 points and 0.6 assists.
- Caleb McConnell is posting 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the field.
- Paul Mulcahy is the Scarlet Knights' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he delivers 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds.
- Geo Baker is averaging 9.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
