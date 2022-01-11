Rutgers vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Rutgers

The Nittany Lions put up just 1.9 more points per game (67.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.4).

The Scarlet Knights score just 4.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Nittany Lions allow their opponents to score (66.2).

The Nittany Lions make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Scarlet Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 42.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

Jalen Pickett averages a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

John Harrar paces his squad in rebounds per contest (10.3), and also puts up 10.7 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Seth Lundy averages a team-high 14.5 points per game. He is also putting up 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sam Sessoms posts 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Dread puts up 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Rutgers Players to Watch