How to Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-15, 7-12 Big Ten) will try to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Penn State

  • The 68.0 points per game the Scarlet Knights put up are just 2.5 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (65.5).
  • The Nittany Lions score an average of 64.9 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 65.4 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.
  • The Nittany Lions' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Scarlet Knights this season is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
  • Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
  • Harper leads the Scarlet Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Caleb McConnell is Rutgers' leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Omoruyi leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Jalen Pickett averages 13.0 points and tacks on 4.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nittany Lions' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • John Harrar grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Penn State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Seth Lundy is consistent from deep and leads the Nittany Lions with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Pickett's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Penn State defensively.

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Illinois

W 70-59

Home

2/20/2022

Purdue

L 84-72

Away

2/23/2022

Michigan

L 71-62

Away

2/26/2022

Wisconsin

L 66-61

Home

3/2/2022

Indiana

W 66-63

Away

3/6/2022

Penn State

-

Home

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Minnesota

W 67-46

Home

2/21/2022

Maryland

L 67-61

Away

2/25/2022

Northwestern

W 67-60

Home

2/27/2022

Nebraska

L 93-70

Home

3/3/2022

Illinois

L 60-55

Away

3/6/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Penn State at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
