Rutgers goes for its fifth straight win against a ranked opponent on Sunday when it visits Purdue.

Rutgers heads to Purdue on a historic run, as it has won four straight games against ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights have flipped a switch and have upset No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 13 Illinois at home and went to No. 14 Wisconsin and got another huge win.

How to Watch Rutgers at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

What makes this run even more remarkable is that the Scarlet Knights had lost three of four right before the winning streak.

The streak has put Rutgers back in the NCAA tournament conversation and Sunday it will look to continue its run against a Purdue team it beat with a last second shot back on Dec. 9.

The loss to Rutgers was the Boilermakers first of the year and was a shock at the time. It is just one of four losses for Purdue this year and all have come in the Big Ten.

Purdue is now 12-4 in the Big Ten and sitting at the top of the conference standings.

The Boilermakers are coming into this game on a two-game winning streak and have won eight of nine. Their one loss was a road defeat at Michigan, but otherwise they have played great.

Sunday afternoon they will look to get their third straight win and avenge the early season loss to Rutgers.

