The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Purdue

The Scarlet Knights average only 0.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Boilermakers allow (64.9).

The Boilermakers average 24.6 more points per game (90.5) than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.9).

This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have made.

The Boilermakers have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Paul Mulcahy is Rutgers' best passer, dishing out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.

Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aundre Hyatt, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey sits at the top of the Boilermakers scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.

The Purdue leaders in rebounding and assists are Trevion Williams with 8.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.4 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Sasha Stefanovic with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game).

Stefanovic hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Boilermakers.

Ivey (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Zach Edey (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 DePaul L 73-70 Away 11/22/2021 Lafayette L 53-51 Home 11/27/2021 UMass L 85-83 Away 11/30/2021 Clemson W 74-64 Home 12/3/2021 Illinois L 86-51 Away 12/9/2021 Purdue - Home 12/12/2021 Seton Hall - Away 12/18/2021 Rider - Home 12/23/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 12/29/2021 Maine - Home 1/4/2022 Michigan - Home

Purdue Schedule