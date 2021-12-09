How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Purdue
- The Scarlet Knights average only 0.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Boilermakers allow (64.9).
- The Boilermakers average 24.6 more points per game (90.5) than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.9).
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have made.
- The Boilermakers have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Paul Mulcahy is Rutgers' best passer, dishing out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.
- Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aundre Hyatt, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey sits at the top of the Boilermakers scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.
- The Purdue leaders in rebounding and assists are Trevion Williams with 8.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.4 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Sasha Stefanovic with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game).
- Stefanovic hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Boilermakers.
- Ivey (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Zach Edey (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
DePaul
L 73-70
Away
11/22/2021
Lafayette
L 53-51
Home
11/27/2021
UMass
L 85-83
Away
11/30/2021
Clemson
W 74-64
Home
12/3/2021
Illinois
L 86-51
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
-
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/18/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/23/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/29/2021
Maine
-
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
-
Home
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
North Carolina
W 93-84
Away
11/21/2021
Villanova
W 80-74
Home
11/26/2021
Omaha
W 97-40
Home
11/30/2021
Florida State
W 93-65
Home
12/3/2021
Iowa
W 77-70
Home
12/9/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
12/12/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home