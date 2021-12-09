Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after making a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Purdue

    • The Scarlet Knights average only 0.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Boilermakers allow (64.9).
    • The Boilermakers average 24.6 more points per game (90.5) than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.9).
    • This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have made.
    • The Boilermakers have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
    • Paul Mulcahy is Rutgers' best passer, dishing out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.
    • Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aundre Hyatt, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Jaden Ivey sits at the top of the Boilermakers scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.
    • The Purdue leaders in rebounding and assists are Trevion Williams with 8.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.4 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Sasha Stefanovic with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game).
    • Stefanovic hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Boilermakers.
    • Ivey (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Zach Edey (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    DePaul

    L 73-70

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Lafayette

    L 53-51

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    L 85-83

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    L 86-51

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina

    W 93-84

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Villanova

    W 80-74

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Omaha

    W 97-40

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Florida State

    W 93-65

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Purdue at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

