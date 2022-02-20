Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 62-61. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Mackey Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Mackey Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Rutgers

  • The Boilermakers average 82.1 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.6 the Scarlet Knights give up.
  • The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.4 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 68.7 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • The Boilermakers are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey paces the Boilermakers with 17 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also averaging 5 rebounds.
  • Trevion Williams is tops on the Boilermakers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.1 assists and 12 points.
  • Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 14.4 points.
  • Sasha Stefanovic puts up a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Mason Gillis is averaging 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (15.7 points per game), and he produces 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
  • Clifford Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder (8.1 per game), and he puts up 11.5 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Paul Mulcahy is posting a team-high 5.5 assists per game. And he is producing 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Scarlet Knights get 6.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Caleb McConnell.
  • The Scarlet Knights receive 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Geo Baker.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

