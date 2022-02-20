Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 62-61. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Mackey Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Rutgers

The Boilermakers average 82.1 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.6 the Scarlet Knights give up.

The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.4 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 68.7 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

The Boilermakers are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey paces the Boilermakers with 17 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also averaging 5 rebounds.

Trevion Williams is tops on the Boilermakers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.1 assists and 12 points.

Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 14.4 points.

Sasha Stefanovic puts up a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mason Gillis is averaging 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch