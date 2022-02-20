Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Mackey Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Rutgers
- The Boilermakers average 82.1 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.6 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.4 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 68.7 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- The Boilermakers are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey paces the Boilermakers with 17 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also averaging 5 rebounds.
- Trevion Williams is tops on the Boilermakers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.1 assists and 12 points.
- Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 14.4 points.
- Sasha Stefanovic puts up a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mason Gillis is averaging 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (15.7 points per game), and he produces 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
- Clifford Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder (8.1 per game), and he puts up 11.5 points and 0.3 assists.
- Paul Mulcahy is posting a team-high 5.5 assists per game. And he is producing 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Scarlet Knights get 6.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Caleb McConnell.
- The Scarlet Knights receive 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Geo Baker.
