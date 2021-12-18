Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Rider Broncs (3-8) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Rider

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Rider

The Scarlet Knights put up 65.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 72.8 the Broncs give up.

The Broncs score just 2.4 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Scarlet Knights allow their opponents to score (67.2).

This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 41.4% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.

The Broncs are shooting 37.0% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 41.1% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Paul Mulcahy leads Rutgers in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 5.6 points per contest.

The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Caleb McConnell and Aundre Hyatt lead Rutgers on the defensive end, with McConnell leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Hyatt in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Rider Players to Watch

Dwight Murray Jr. collects 13.3 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Broncs' leaderboards in those statistics.

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson is at the top of the Rider rebounding leaderboard with 7.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.7 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.

Allen Powell makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncs.

Rider's leader in steals and blocks is Dimencio Vaughn with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 UMass L 85-83 Away 11/30/2021 Clemson W 74-64 Home 12/3/2021 Illinois L 86-51 Away 12/9/2021 Purdue W 70-68 Home 12/12/2021 Seton Hall L 77-63 Away 12/18/2021 Rider - Home 12/23/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 12/29/2021 Maine - Home 1/4/2022 Michigan - Home 1/8/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/11/2022 Penn State - Away

Rider Schedule