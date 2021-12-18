Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rider Broncs (3-8) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Rider
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Rider
- The Scarlet Knights put up 65.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 72.8 the Broncs give up.
- The Broncs score just 2.4 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Scarlet Knights allow their opponents to score (67.2).
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 41.4% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Broncs are shooting 37.0% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 41.1% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Paul Mulcahy leads Rutgers in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 5.6 points per contest.
- The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Caleb McConnell and Aundre Hyatt lead Rutgers on the defensive end, with McConnell leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Hyatt in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Rider Players to Watch
- Dwight Murray Jr. collects 13.3 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Broncs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson is at the top of the Rider rebounding leaderboard with 7.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.7 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.
- Allen Powell makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncs.
- Rider's leader in steals and blocks is Dimencio Vaughn with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
UMass
L 85-83
Away
11/30/2021
Clemson
W 74-64
Home
12/3/2021
Illinois
L 86-51
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
W 70-68
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
L 77-63
Away
12/18/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/23/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/29/2021
Maine
-
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/8/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/11/2022
Penn State
-
Away
Rider Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Bucknell
W 85-79
Away
11/28/2021
South Carolina
L 65-58
Away
11/30/2021
Ole Miss
L 75-51
Away
12/3/2021
Iona
L 80-54
Away
12/5/2021
Marist
L 79-67
Home
12/18/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Quinnipiac
-
Away
1/7/2022
Manhattan
-
Home
1/9/2022
Marist
-
Away
1/14/2022
Quinnipiac
-
Home
1/16/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Home