Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rider Broncs (3-8) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Rider

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Rider

    • The Scarlet Knights put up 65.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 72.8 the Broncs give up.
    • The Broncs score just 2.4 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Scarlet Knights allow their opponents to score (67.2).
    • This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 41.4% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Broncs are shooting 37.0% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 41.1% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Paul Mulcahy leads Rutgers in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 5.6 points per contest.
    • The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • Caleb McConnell and Aundre Hyatt lead Rutgers on the defensive end, with McConnell leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Hyatt in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

    Rider Players to Watch

    • Dwight Murray Jr. collects 13.3 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Broncs' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson is at the top of the Rider rebounding leaderboard with 7.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.7 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.
    • Allen Powell makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncs.
    • Rider's leader in steals and blocks is Dimencio Vaughn with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    L 85-83

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    L 86-51

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 77-63

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    Rider Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Bucknell

    W 85-79

    Away

    11/28/2021

    South Carolina

    L 65-58

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 75-51

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Iona

    L 80-54

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Marist

    L 79-67

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Marist

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Rider at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

