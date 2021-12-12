Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In men's college basketball action Sunday night, Rutgers will hit the road to take on No. 23 Seton Hall in an intriguing matchup.
    The men's college basketball season continues Sunday as Rutgers hits the road for a matchup against No. 23 Seton Hall.

    How to Watch Rutgers at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Rutgers vs. Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into the matchup, the Scarlet Knights have compiled a 5–4 record. While their record may not put them among the nation's best, they are fresh off of a huge buzzer-beater over No. 1 Purdue. Rutgers will look to knock off its second straight ranked team tonight.

    On the other side, Seton Hall holds an 8–1 record that has them ranked No. 23 in the nation. The Pirates will look to continue rising in the rankings with another strong win. Seton Hall is coming off a 64–60 win over No. 7 Texas.

    Rutgers may not be ranked, but the Scarlet Knights have proved they can beat elite teams. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top in this one.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Rutgers at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
