Rutgers vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Prudential Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Seton Hall -9.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

Last year, the Pirates averaged 71.3 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed.

The Scarlet Knights' 69.3 points per game last year were just 0.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed.

Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents made.

The Scarlet Knights shot 44.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.1% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili paced his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game last season, and also averaged 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jared Rhoden posted 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Shavar Reynolds was tops on his squad in assists per game (4.2) last year, and also averaged 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Myles Cale put up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last year.

Ike Obiagu averaged 4.9 points, 0.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.

Rutgers Players to Watch