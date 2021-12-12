Rutgers vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Prudential Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seton Hall
-9.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Rutgers
- Last year, the Pirates averaged 71.3 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed.
- The Scarlet Knights' 69.3 points per game last year were just 0.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed.
- Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents made.
- The Scarlet Knights shot 44.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.1% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili paced his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game last season, and also averaged 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jared Rhoden posted 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Shavar Reynolds was tops on his squad in assists per game (4.2) last year, and also averaged 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Myles Cale put up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last year.
- Ike Obiagu averaged 4.9 points, 0.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (8.6), and puts up 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Scarlet Knights receive 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Clifford Omoruyi.
- Paul Mulcahy is the Scarlet Knights' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he delivers 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.
- Caleb McConnell gives the Scarlet Knights 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Scarlet Knights get 5.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Aundre Hyatt.
