Rutgers vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Prudential Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Seton Hall vs Rutgers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Seton Hall

    -9.5

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

    • Last year, the Pirates averaged 71.3 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed.
    • The Scarlet Knights' 69.3 points per game last year were just 0.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed.
    • Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents made.
    • The Scarlet Knights shot 44.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.1% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili paced his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game last season, and also averaged 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Jared Rhoden posted 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Shavar Reynolds was tops on his squad in assists per game (4.2) last year, and also averaged 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocks.
    • Myles Cale put up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last year.
    • Ike Obiagu averaged 4.9 points, 0.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (8.6), and puts up 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • The Scarlet Knights receive 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Clifford Omoruyi.
    • Paul Mulcahy is the Scarlet Knights' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he delivers 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.
    • Caleb McConnell gives the Scarlet Knights 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • The Scarlet Knights get 5.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Aundre Hyatt.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Rutgers at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17122061
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears at Packers

    11 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Los Angeles won 116-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy