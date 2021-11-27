Rutgers vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2) battle the UMass Minutemen (4-3) at William D. Mullins Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Rutgers

    • The Minutemen put up 81.9 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 58.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.
    • The Scarlet Knights score an average of 63.4 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 79.3 the Minutemen give up.
    • The Minutemen are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
    • The Scarlet Knights are shooting 37.4% from the field, 10.1% lower than the 47.5% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Trent Buttrick leads his team in both points (15.1) and assists (1.9) per game, and also puts up 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Noah Fernandes averages 13 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Rich Kelly is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 11.4 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • T.J. Weeks paces his team in rebounds per contest (5.3), and also posts 9.4 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • CJ Kelly averages 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (15.8 points per game) and rebounder (9.8), and posts 2.2 assists.
    • The Scarlet Knights get 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Clifford Omoruyi.
    • The Scarlet Knights receive 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Paul Mulcahy.
    • The Scarlet Knights receive 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Aundre Hyatt.
    • Geo Baker is the Scarlet Knights' top assist man (4 per game), and he averages 11.2 points and 1.4 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Rutgers at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
