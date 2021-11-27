Rutgers vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Rutgers vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2) battle the UMass Minutemen (4-3) at William D. Mullins Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
Key Stats for UMass vs. Rutgers
- The Minutemen put up 81.9 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 58.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- The Scarlet Knights score an average of 63.4 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 79.3 the Minutemen give up.
- The Minutemen are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 37.4% from the field, 10.1% lower than the 47.5% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick leads his team in both points (15.1) and assists (1.9) per game, and also puts up 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Noah Fernandes averages 13 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Rich Kelly is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 11.4 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- T.J. Weeks paces his team in rebounds per contest (5.3), and also posts 9.4 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- CJ Kelly averages 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (15.8 points per game) and rebounder (9.8), and posts 2.2 assists.
- The Scarlet Knights get 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Clifford Omoruyi.
- The Scarlet Knights receive 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Paul Mulcahy.
- The Scarlet Knights receive 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Aundre Hyatt.
- Geo Baker is the Scarlet Knights' top assist man (4 per game), and he averages 11.2 points and 1.4 rebounds.
