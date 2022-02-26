Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

The Scarlet Knights put up only 1.9 more points per game (68.3) than the Badgers allow (66.4).

The Badgers' 71.1 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights give up.

The Scarlet Knights make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Badgers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Scarlet Knights this season is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Rutgers' leading rebounder is Clifford Omoruyi averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Mulcahy and his 5.4 assists per game.

Harper leads the Scarlet Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omoruyi, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis is at the top of nearly all of the Badgers' leaderboards by recording 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Brad Davison is dependable from deep and leads the Badgers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Wisconsin's leader in steals is Davis (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tyler Wahl (0.8 per game).

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Ohio State W 66-64 Home 2/12/2022 Wisconsin W 73-65 Away 2/16/2022 Illinois W 70-59 Home 2/20/2022 Purdue L 84-72 Away 2/23/2022 Michigan L 71-62 Away 2/26/2022 Wisconsin - Home 3/2/2022 Indiana - Away 3/6/2022 Penn State - Home

Wisconsin Schedule