How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Wisconsin
- The Scarlet Knights put up only 1.9 more points per game (68.3) than the Badgers allow (66.4).
- The Badgers' 71.1 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- The Scarlet Knights make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Badgers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Scarlet Knights this season is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
- Rutgers' leading rebounder is Clifford Omoruyi averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Mulcahy and his 5.4 assists per game.
- Harper leads the Scarlet Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omoruyi, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis is at the top of nearly all of the Badgers' leaderboards by recording 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
- Brad Davison is dependable from deep and leads the Badgers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Wisconsin's leader in steals is Davis (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tyler Wahl (0.8 per game).
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Ohio State
W 66-64
Home
2/12/2022
Wisconsin
W 73-65
Away
2/16/2022
Illinois
W 70-59
Home
2/20/2022
Purdue
L 84-72
Away
2/23/2022
Michigan
L 71-62
Away
2/26/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
3/2/2022
Indiana
-
Away
3/6/2022
Penn State
-
Home
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Michigan State
W 70-62
Away
2/12/2022
Rutgers
L 73-65
Home
2/15/2022
Indiana
W 74-69
Away
2/20/2022
Michigan
W 77-63
Home
2/23/2022
Minnesota
W 68-67
Away
2/26/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
3/1/2022
Purdue
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
