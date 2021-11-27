Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Sacramento State

    Arizona vs Sacramento State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona

    -28.5

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Sacramento State

    • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 75.4 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 72.1 the Hornets gave up.
    • The Hornets scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 3.6 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up.
    • The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
    • The Hornets shot 45.9% from the field, three% higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Christian Koloko posts 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.0 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.
    • Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.4 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.6 rebounds, shooting 60.9% from the field.
    • Bennedict Mathurin posts a team-high 15.4 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Kerr Kriisa paces his team in assists per game (4.6), and also averages 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Dalen Terry is averaging 6.4 points, 4.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Ethan Esposito scored 18.3 points and pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Bryce Fowler averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 13.5 points per contest.
    • William FitzPatrick knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Fowler and David Jones were defensive standouts last season, with Fowler averaging 1.6 steals per game and Jones collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Sacramento State at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

