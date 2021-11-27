Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Sacramento State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Sacramento State
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 75.4 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 72.1 the Hornets gave up.
- The Hornets scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 3.6 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up.
- The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- The Hornets shot 45.9% from the field, three% higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko posts 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.0 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.
- Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.4 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.6 rebounds, shooting 60.9% from the field.
- Bennedict Mathurin posts a team-high 15.4 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kerr Kriisa paces his team in assists per game (4.6), and also averages 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dalen Terry is averaging 6.4 points, 4.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Ethan Esposito scored 18.3 points and pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Bryce Fowler averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 13.5 points per contest.
- William FitzPatrick knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest a season ago.
- Fowler and David Jones were defensive standouts last season, with Fowler averaging 1.6 steals per game and Jones collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
