    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021-22 college basketball season continues on Saturday and one game to watch features Sacramento State taking on Arizona.
    It's hard to believe how fast the 2021-22 college basketball season is already moving. Fans have seen their teams enough to have a good idea of the potential. On Saturday night, one intriguing game to watch will feature Sacramento State hitting the road to take on Arizona.

    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets at Arizona Wildcats Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

    You can live stream the Sacramento State Hornets at Arizona Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Hornets have compiled a 3-2 record. They are coming off of a nice 75-63 victory over UC Davis in their last matchup. Beating a team like Arizona would be a massive program-shifting victory for Sacramento State.

    On the other side of the court, the Wildcats come into this game with an undefeated 5-0 record. That has helped them climb to No. 17 in the national rankings. Arizona took care of business against No. 4 Michigan in their last game by a final score of 80-62.

    This game should heavily favor Arizona, but the Wildcats should not take the Hornets lightly. Sacramento State will be gunning to shock the world and pick up this upset. Make sure to tune in for this matchup.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Sacramento State at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
