November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento State Hornets guard Bryce Fowler (23) shoots the basketball gains UC Davis Aggies guard Ade Adebayo (24) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) will attempt to halt an eight-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Hornets have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Sacramento State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Sacramento State

The 65.1 points per game the Beavers score are seven fewer points than the Hornets give up (72.1).

The Hornets score 7.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beavers give up (72.2).

The Beavers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Hornets' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Beavers have given up to their opponents (44%).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe posts 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field.

Dashawn Davis paces the Beavers at 4 assists per contest, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 7.8 points.

Jarod Lucas posts 10.2 points, 2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Gianni Hunt posts 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Ahmad Rand puts up 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor.

Sacramento State Players to Watch