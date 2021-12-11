Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento State Hornets guard Bryce Fowler (23) shoots the basketball gains UC Davis Aggies guard Ade Adebayo (24) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento State Hornets guard Bryce Fowler (23) shoots the basketball gains UC Davis Aggies guard Ade Adebayo (24) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) will attempt to halt an eight-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Hornets have lost three games in a row.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Sacramento State

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Sacramento State

    • The 65.1 points per game the Beavers score are seven fewer points than the Hornets give up (72.1).
    • The Hornets score 7.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beavers give up (72.2).
    • The Beavers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • The Hornets' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Beavers have given up to their opponents (44%).

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe posts 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field.
    • Dashawn Davis paces the Beavers at 4 assists per contest, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 7.8 points.
    • Jarod Lucas posts 10.2 points, 2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Gianni Hunt posts 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Ahmad Rand puts up 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor.

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Komagum is posting a team-best 6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 5.4 points and 1 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • Zach Chappell is putting up 8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 28.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Cameron Wilbon is putting up 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 40.7% of his shots from the field.
    • William FitzPatrick is posting 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 32.3% of his shots from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Sacramento State at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Heat

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Tristan Thompson (13) celebrate after a basket by Haliburton during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Cavaliers

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    27 seconds ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at North Carolina

    27 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch VCU at Old Dominion

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_17337388
    College Football

    How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony

    27 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy