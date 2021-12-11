Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-8) will attempt to halt an eight-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Hornets have lost three games in a row.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Sacramento State
- The 65.1 points per game the Beavers score are seven fewer points than the Hornets give up (72.1).
- The Hornets score 7.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beavers give up (72.2).
- The Beavers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Hornets' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Beavers have given up to their opponents (44%).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe posts 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field.
- Dashawn Davis paces the Beavers at 4 assists per contest, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 7.8 points.
- Jarod Lucas posts 10.2 points, 2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Gianni Hunt posts 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Ahmad Rand puts up 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor.
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Jonathan Komagum is posting a team-best 6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 5.4 points and 1 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Zach Chappell is putting up 8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 28.8% of his shots from the field.
- Cameron Wilbon is putting up 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 40.7% of his shots from the field.
- William FitzPatrick is posting 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 32.3% of his shots from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
