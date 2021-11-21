Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fairfield Stags (1-2) play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-2) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: William H. Pitt Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield
- Last year, the 61.8 points per game the Stags recorded were 13.2 fewer points than the Pioneers allowed (75.0).
- The Pioneers put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, only 3.6 more points than the 66.7 the Stags allowed to opponents.
- The Stags shot 39.8% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.
- The Pioneers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Stags given up to their opponents (43.7%).
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Jake Wojcik averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- Supreme Cook averaged 5.2 boards per game and Caleb Green dished out 2.8 assists per game.
- Wojcik made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Jesus Cruz averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Cook compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas scored 19.1 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Cantavio Dutreil pulled down 8.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.
- Thomas knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Mike Sixsmith averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Dutreil collected 0.7 blocks per contest.
Fairfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Providence
L 80-73
Away
11/14/2021
Boston College
L 72-64
Away
11/16/2021
Medgar Evers
W 110-55
Home
11/20/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Away
11/24/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
11/28/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/3/2021
Canisius
-
Away
12/5/2021
Niagara
-
Away
12/8/2021
Holy Cross
-
Home
Sacred Heart Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
La Salle
W 86-81
Away
11/11/2021
Providence
L 92-64
Away
11/14/2021
Binghamton
L 72-60
Home
11/16/2021
Fisher
W 109-49
Home
11/20/2021
Fairfield
-
Home
11/22/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
11/30/2021
NJIT
-
Away
12/2/2021
Lafayette
-
Away
12/5/2021
Brown
-
Away
12/7/2021
Rhode Island
-
Away
