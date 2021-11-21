Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fairfield Stags (1-2) play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-2) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: William H. Pitt Center
    Key Stats for Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield

    • Last year, the 61.8 points per game the Stags recorded were 13.2 fewer points than the Pioneers allowed (75.0).
    • The Pioneers put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, only 3.6 more points than the 66.7 the Stags allowed to opponents.
    • The Stags shot 39.8% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.
    • The Pioneers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Stags given up to their opponents (43.7%).

    Fairfield Players to Watch

    • Jake Wojcik averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • Supreme Cook averaged 5.2 boards per game and Caleb Green dished out 2.8 assists per game.
    • Wojcik made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jesus Cruz averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Cook compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Sacred Heart Players to Watch

    • Tyler Thomas scored 19.1 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Cantavio Dutreil pulled down 8.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.
    • Thomas knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Mike Sixsmith averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Dutreil collected 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Fairfield Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Providence

    L 80-73

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Boston College

    L 72-64

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Medgar Evers

    W 110-55

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Niagara

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    Sacred Heart Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    La Salle

    W 86-81

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Providence

    L 92-64

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Binghamton

    L 72-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Fisher

    W 109-49

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Fairfield at Sacred Heart

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

