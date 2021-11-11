How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Providence

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacred Heart Pioneers at Providence Friars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sacred Heart and Providence both look for their second straight win to start the season when they play Thursday night.
    Author:

    Sacred Heart opened its season on Tuesday with a 86-81 overtime win against La Salle. Providence is also coming off a win in its first game. The Friars slipped by Fairfield on Thursday night 80-73.

    How to Watch Sacred Heart at Providence Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Sacred Heart at Providence game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pioneers used a 13-0 second half run to comeback from an 11-point deficit and take a two-point lead with 4:21 left. Sacred Heart had to come back again after getting down six with 2:16 left. Aaron Clarke drained a three-pointer as time expired to send the game to overtime and then complete the comeback.

    Providence led by as many as 11 early in the second half of its game, but the Stags cut it down to just one before the Friars were able to pull away and get the win.

    Nate Watson led the Friars with 22 points and was one of four players to score in double figures. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Sacred Heart Pioneers at Providence Friars

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
