The Wagner Seahawks (18-3, 11-1 NEC) will visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-17, 4-8 NEC) after winning seven road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: William H. Pitt Center
Key Stats for Sacred Heart vs. Wagner
- The Seahawks put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Pioneers give up (75.3).
- The Pioneers' 72.1 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 60 the Seahawks allow.
- The Seahawks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
- The Pioneers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 40.5% the Seahawks' opponents have shot this season.
Wagner Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Seahawks is Alex Morales, who puts up 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
- The Seahawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Zaire Williams, who knocks down 1.1 threes per game.
- Elijah Ford is Wagner's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas is the top scorer for the Pioneers with 16.9 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
- The Sacred Heart leaders in rebounding and assists are Nico Galette with 8.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 2.1 assists per game) and Aaron Clarke with four assists per game (he also tacks on 16.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).
- Thomas hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pioneers.
- Thomas' steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Sacred Heart defensively.
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/30/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 72-69
Away
2/3/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 54-52
Away
2/5/2022
LIU
W 79-64
Home
2/10/2022
Mount St. Mary's
W 69-57
Home
2/12/2022
Merrimack
L 80-65
Home
2/17/2022
Sacred Heart
-
Away
2/19/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
2/24/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Away
2/26/2022
Bryant
-
Away
Sacred Heart Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
LIU
L 79-75
Away
2/5/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 66-62
Away
2/10/2022
Bryant
L 99-86
Home
2/12/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
L 82-75
Away
2/15/2022
Merrimack
L 70-63
Home
2/17/2022
Wagner
-
Home
2/19/2022
Merrimack
-
Away
2/24/2022
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
2/26/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
