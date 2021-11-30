Butler goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when they host Division II Saginaw Valley State.

The Saginaw Valley State men's basketball team heads south to Butler looking to pull off its second upset of a Division I team this year. The Cardinals went to Western Michigan on Nov. 18 and beat the Broncos 80–63.

How to Watch Saginaw Valley State at Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

It was a shocking upset and one they hope they can repeat on Tuesday against a Butler team that has been shaky this year.

The Bulldogs are coming off a Maui Invitational appearance where they went just 1–2 with their only win coming against Chaminade.

Butler started the year with three straight wins but was handled easily by Michigan State, Houston and Texas A&M in its three consecutive losses.

The Bulldogs have had trouble scoring at times this year and will need to be better before they get to the Big East part of their schedule.

They also need to be on upset alert on Tuesday as Saginaw Valley State has already proven they can and will beat a Division I team.

