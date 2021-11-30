Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Saginaw Valley State at Butler in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Butler goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when they host Division II Saginaw Valley State.
    The Saginaw Valley State men's basketball team heads south to Butler looking to pull off its second upset of a Division I team this year. The Cardinals went to Western Michigan on Nov. 18 and beat the Broncos 80–63. 

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Saginaw Valley State at Butler game on fuboTV

    It was a shocking upset and one they hope they can repeat on Tuesday against a Butler team that has been shaky this year.

    The Bulldogs are coming off a Maui Invitational appearance where they went just 1–2 with their only win coming against Chaminade.

    Butler started the year with three straight wins but was handled easily by Michigan State, Houston and Texas A&M in its three consecutive losses.

    The Bulldogs have had trouble scoring at times this year and will need to be better before they get to the Big East part of their schedule.

    They also need to be on upset alert on Tuesday as Saginaw Valley State has already proven they can and will beat a Division I team.

    Saginaw Valley at Butler in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
