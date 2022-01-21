Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Duquesne in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Bonaventure heads to Duquesne on Friday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Dayton

Saint Bonaventure dropped its first A-10 game of the year on Tuesday when it went to Dayton and got beat 68-50. The Bonnies had won their first two conference games against La Salle and VCU, but couldn't keep up with the Flyers in the loss.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Duquesne in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Saint Bonaventure at Duquesne game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was their third in the last five games after they started the year 8-1 and were ranked for most of that time. It has been a tough stretch for the Bonnies, but all three of those losses have been away from their home court.

They are on the road again on Friday looking to get back in the win column against a Duquesne team who has lost two straight.

The Dukes started A-10 play off with a close win against UMass, but have since lost to Fordham by one and Dayton by 20. The consecutive losses have them 1-2 in conference play and just 6-9 overall. 

The mini losing streak is already the third time this year that the Dukes have lost at least two straight.

The season hasn't gone exactly how they had hoped, but Friday they have a chance to get a huge home win against a Saint Bonaventure team that was picked to contend for the conference title this year.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Saint Bonaventure at Duquesne in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
