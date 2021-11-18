Saint Bonaventure vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (1-1) battle the No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Reilly Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reilly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Bonaventure
-7
131.5 points
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Last year, the Bonnies averaged just 3.3 more points per game (70) than the Broncos gave up (66.7).
- The Broncos scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 14.7 more points than the 61.1 the Bonnies allowed.
- Last season, the Bonnies had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents knocked down.
- The Broncos shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies averaged.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Osun Osunniyi averaged a team-leading 9.5 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 10.5 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 56.4% from the floor.
- Jaren Holmes put up 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jalen Adaway averaged 12.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 51.5% from the floor.
- Dominick Welch averaged 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game last season.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Derrick Alston averaged 17 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season.
- Mladen Armus averaged 7.8 boards per game and Rayj Dennis dished out 2.9 assists per game.
- Alston knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Dennis averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Abu Kigab notched 0.8 blocks per contest.
