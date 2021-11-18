Saint Bonaventure vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Feb 27, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) shoots the ball while defended by Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (1-1) battle the No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Reilly Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure

Favorite Spread Total Saint Bonaventure -7 131.5 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Bonaventure

Last year, the Bonnies averaged just 3.3 more points per game (70) than the Broncos gave up (66.7).

The Broncos scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 14.7 more points than the 61.1 the Bonnies allowed.

Last season, the Bonnies had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents knocked down.

The Broncos shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies averaged.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Osun Osunniyi averaged a team-leading 9.5 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 10.5 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Jaren Holmes put up 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Adaway averaged 12.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 51.5% from the floor.

Dominick Welch averaged 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game last season.

Boise State Players to Watch