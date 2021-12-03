Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (4-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Reilly Center
    Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo

    • The Bonnies score 74.6 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 72.8 the Bulls allow.
    • The Bulls put up 19.6 more points per game (85.0) than the Bonnies give up to opponents (65.4).
    • This season, the Bonnies have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
    • The Bulls are shooting 48.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 38.8% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • Jaren Holmes leads the Bonnies in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Kyle Lofton leads Saint Bonaventure in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 17.4 points per contest.
    • Dominick Welch makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bonnies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Lofton is Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Osun Osunniyi leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Jeenathan Williams is the top scorer for the Bulls with 18.8 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Buffalo's leader in rebounds is Josh Mballa with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Ronaldo Segu with 5.3 per game.
    • Segu is the most prolific from distance for the Bulls, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Buffalo's leader in steals is Mballa with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaQuill Hardnett with 1.8 per game.

    Saint Bonaventure Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Boise State

    W 67-61

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clemson

    W 68-65

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Marquette

    W 70-54

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Iowa

    L 90-80

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coppin State

    W 93-81

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    Buffalo Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    North Texas

    W 69-66

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Rider

    W 87-65

    Home

    11/23/2021

    SFA

    L 79-78

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Illinois State

    W 106-90

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Point Park

    W 94-49

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint John Fisher

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Buffalo at St. Bonaventure

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
