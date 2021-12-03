Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (4-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Reilly Center
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo
- The Bonnies score 74.6 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 72.8 the Bulls allow.
- The Bulls put up 19.6 more points per game (85.0) than the Bonnies give up to opponents (65.4).
- This season, the Bonnies have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
- The Bulls are shooting 48.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 38.8% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jaren Holmes leads the Bonnies in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Kyle Lofton leads Saint Bonaventure in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 17.4 points per contest.
- Dominick Welch makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bonnies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Lofton is Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Osun Osunniyi leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams is the top scorer for the Bulls with 18.8 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Buffalo's leader in rebounds is Josh Mballa with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Ronaldo Segu with 5.3 per game.
- Segu is the most prolific from distance for the Bulls, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Buffalo's leader in steals is Mballa with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaQuill Hardnett with 1.8 per game.
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Boise State
W 67-61
Away
11/19/2021
Clemson
W 68-65
Away
11/21/2021
Marquette
W 70-54
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Iowa
L 90-80
Home
12/1/2021
Coppin State
W 93-81
Home
12/4/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
12/8/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/11/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/17/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/22/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/30/2021
George Washington
-
Away
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
North Texas
W 69-66
Away
11/20/2021
Rider
W 87-65
Home
11/23/2021
SFA
L 79-78
Home
11/24/2021
Illinois State
W 106-90
Away
11/29/2021
Point Park
W 94-49
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
12/8/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint John Fisher
-
Home
12/18/2021
Canisius
-
Away
12/21/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
12/29/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
