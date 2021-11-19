Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Tigers have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Total Saint Bonaventure -3.5 124.5 points

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure

Last year, the 70 points per game the Bonnies averaged were 8.1 more points than the Tigers allowed (61.9).

The Tigers averaged only 3.8 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Bonnies allowed their opponents to score (61.1).

The Bonnies made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Tigers shot at a 42.5% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies averaged.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Osun Osunniyi led the Bonnies at 9.5 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 10.5 points.

Jaren Holmes posted 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Adaway posted 12.2 points, 1.4 assists and 6 rebounds per contest last season.

Dominick Welch put up 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest last year.

Clemson Players to Watch