Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Tigers have won four games in a row.
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Bonaventure
-3.5
124.5 points
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Last year, the 70 points per game the Bonnies averaged were 8.1 more points than the Tigers allowed (61.9).
- The Tigers averaged only 3.8 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Bonnies allowed their opponents to score (61.1).
- The Bonnies made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Tigers shot at a 42.5% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies averaged.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Osun Osunniyi led the Bonnies at 9.5 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 10.5 points.
- Jaren Holmes posted 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Adaway posted 12.2 points, 1.4 assists and 6 rebounds per contest last season.
- Dominick Welch put up 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest last year.
Clemson Players to Watch
- Aamir Simms put up 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Al-Amir Dawes made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Nick Honor averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Simms notched 0.7 blocks per contest.
