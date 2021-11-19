Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Tigers have won four games in a row.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Saint Bonaventure vs Clemson Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Saint Bonaventure

    -3.5

    124.5 points

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • Last year, the 70 points per game the Bonnies averaged were 8.1 more points than the Tigers allowed (61.9).
    • The Tigers averaged only 3.8 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Bonnies allowed their opponents to score (61.1).
    • The Bonnies made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
    • The Tigers shot at a 42.5% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies averaged.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • Osun Osunniyi led the Bonnies at 9.5 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 10.5 points.
    • Jaren Holmes posted 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jalen Adaway posted 12.2 points, 1.4 assists and 6 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Dominick Welch put up 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest last year.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • Aamir Simms put up 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game last season.
    • Al-Amir Dawes made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Nick Honor averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Simms notched 0.7 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. St. Bonaventure

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Pistons

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135024
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Hornets

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Elon

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch George Mason at James Madison

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17143363
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass Lowell at George Washington

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan at Purdue

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at Virginia

    2 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    College Hockey

    How to Watch St. Lawrence vs. Princeton

    2 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy