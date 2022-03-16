Saint Bonaventure vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (21-11) battle the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-9) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The 71.2 points per game the Buffaloes record are just 4.9 more points than the Bonnies give up (66.3).
- The Bonnies average just 3.0 more points per game (70.1) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (67.1).
- The Buffaloes are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bonnies allow to opponents.
- The Bonnies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.7% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker paces the Buffaloes with 14.9 points per contest and 9.4 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.
- Evan Battey is posting 12.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy posts 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tristan da Silva posts 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Nique Clifford is posting 6.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Osun Osunniyi leads the Bonnies in rebounding (7.6 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).
- Jalen Adaway is the Bonnies' top scorer (16.0 points per game), and he posts 1.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
- Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the field.
- Kyle Lofton is putting up a team-leading 5.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 40.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Dominick Welch gives the Bonnies 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
