Saint Bonaventure vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (21-11) battle the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-9) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure

  • The 71.2 points per game the Buffaloes record are just 4.9 more points than the Bonnies give up (66.3).
  • The Bonnies average just 3.0 more points per game (70.1) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (67.1).
  • The Buffaloes are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bonnies allow to opponents.
  • The Bonnies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.7% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker paces the Buffaloes with 14.9 points per contest and 9.4 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.
  • Evan Battey is posting 12.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy posts 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Tristan da Silva posts 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Nique Clifford is posting 6.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Osun Osunniyi leads the Bonnies in rebounding (7.6 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).
  • Jalen Adaway is the Bonnies' top scorer (16.0 points per game), and he posts 1.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
  • Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Kyle Lofton is putting up a team-leading 5.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 40.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Dominick Welch gives the Bonnies 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: St. Bonaventure at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
