Saint Bonaventure vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will look to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-0 A-10) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at UD Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

UD Arena

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

The Flyers record just 1.9 more points per game (70.4) than the Bonnies give up (68.5).

The Bonnies score 7.1 more points per game (71.5) than the Flyers give up (64.4).

This season, the Flyers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have made.

Dayton Players to Watch

Malachi Smith leads the Flyers at 4.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 9.6 points.

Daron Holmes paces his squad in both points (10.1) and assists (1.1) per contest, and also posts 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Elijah Weaver puts up 9.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

R.J. Blakney is averaging 6.3 points, 0.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch