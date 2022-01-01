Saint Bonaventure vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dayton Flyers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will look to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-0 A-10) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at UD Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • The Flyers record just 1.9 more points per game (70.4) than the Bonnies give up (68.5).
    • The Bonnies score 7.1 more points per game (71.5) than the Flyers give up (64.4).
    • This season, the Flyers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have made.

    Dayton Players to Watch

    • Malachi Smith leads the Flyers at 4.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 9.6 points.
    • Daron Holmes paces his squad in both points (10.1) and assists (1.1) per contest, and also posts 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
    • Toumani Camara averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.1% from the floor.
    • Elijah Weaver puts up 9.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • R.J. Blakney is averaging 6.3 points, 0.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • The Bonnies receive 10.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Osun Osunniyi.
    • Jalen Adaway paces the Bonnies in rebounding (6.9 per game), and puts up 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Dominick Welch gives the Bonnies 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
    • The Bonnies get 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Kyle Lofton.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    St. Bonaventure at Dayton

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Lakers

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Bonaventure vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    36 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cent. Conn. St. vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    41 minutes ago
    washington state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch California at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    miley-cyrus-pete-davidson-NBC-new-years-eve-2022-special-H-PUBLICITY-MAIN-2021
    entertainment

    How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

    1 hour ago
    download
    entertainment

    How to Watch A Haunting

    1 hour ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy