Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A-10 opponents square off when the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 2-1 A-10) visit the Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-2 A-10) at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022.

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure vs Duquesne Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Bonaventure

-6

136 points

Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure

  • The 70.7 points per game the Bonnies put up are the same as the Dukes give up.
  • The Dukes put up an average of 69.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 67.9 the Bonnies give up.
  • The Bonnies are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Jaren Holmes leads his squad in points per game (15.2), and also puts up 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Osun Osunniyi puts up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 10.2 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.
  • Jalen Adaway posts 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Dominick Welch puts up 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 35.3% from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kyle Lofton leads the Bonnies at 4.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 12.5 points.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • The Dukes get 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Tre Williams.
  • Leon Ayers III is posting a team-best 12.5 points per game. And he is producing 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
  • Kevin Easley Jr. tops the Dukes in rebounding (6.5 per game), and posts 12.1 points and 0.7 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Amir "Primo" Spears is the Dukes' top assist man (2.4 per game), and he puts up 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds.
  • Jackie Johnson III gets the Dukes 9.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17523281
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy