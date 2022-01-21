How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A-10 opponents square off when the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 2-1 A-10) visit the Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-2 A-10) at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022.
How to Watch Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Bonaventure
-6
136 points
Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The 70.7 points per game the Bonnies put up are the same as the Dukes give up.
- The Dukes put up an average of 69.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 67.9 the Bonnies give up.
- The Bonnies are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jaren Holmes leads his squad in points per game (15.2), and also puts up 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Osun Osunniyi puts up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 10.2 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.
- Jalen Adaway posts 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Dominick Welch puts up 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 35.3% from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Lofton leads the Bonnies at 4.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 12.5 points.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- The Dukes get 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Tre Williams.
- Leon Ayers III is posting a team-best 12.5 points per game. And he is producing 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Kevin Easley Jr. tops the Dukes in rebounding (6.5 per game), and posts 12.1 points and 0.7 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Amir "Primo" Spears is the Dukes' top assist man (2.4 per game), and he puts up 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds.
- Jackie Johnson III gets the Dukes 9.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
21
2022
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)