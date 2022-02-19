How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reilly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne
- The 71.6 points per game the Bonnies score are only 0.1 more points than the Dukes allow (71.5).
- The Dukes average only 3.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bonnies allow their opponents to score (68.0).
- This season, the Bonnies have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.
- The Dukes' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bonnies this season is Jalen Adaway, who averages 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
- Osun Osunniyi leads Saint Bonaventure in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Kyle Lofton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.
- Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Saint Bonaventure steals leader is Lofton, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Osunniyi, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Amir "Primo" Spears averages 11.8 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Dukes' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kevin Easley Jr.'s stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 10.4 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Duquesne rebounding leaderboard.
- Easley is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Dukes, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Duquesne's leader in steals is Spears (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tre Williams (2.3 per game).
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Richmond
L 71-61
Away
2/8/2022
Fordham
W 76-51
Home
2/11/2022
Saint Louis
W 68-61
Away
2/14/2022
Saint Louis
W 83-79
Home
2/16/2022
UMass
W 83-71
Home
2/19/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
2/22/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
2/26/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
3/1/2022
VCU
-
Away
3/4/2022
Richmond
-
Home
Duquesne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
VCU
L 71-62
Away
2/9/2022
Dayton
L 75-54
Away
2/12/2022
Fordham
L 65-54
Home
2/14/2022
Davidson
L 72-61
Away
2/16/2022
George Washington
L 73-52
Home
2/19/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
2/23/2022
Davidson
-
Home
2/26/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
3/2/2022
George Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
La Salle
-
Home