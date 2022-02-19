Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Reilly Center

Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne

The 71.6 points per game the Bonnies score are only 0.1 more points than the Dukes allow (71.5).

The Dukes average only 3.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bonnies allow their opponents to score (68.0).

This season, the Bonnies have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.

The Dukes' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bonnies this season is Jalen Adaway, who averages 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

Osun Osunniyi leads Saint Bonaventure in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Kyle Lofton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.

Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Saint Bonaventure steals leader is Lofton, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Osunniyi, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

Amir "Primo" Spears averages 11.8 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Dukes' leaderboards for those statistics.

Kevin Easley Jr.'s stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 10.4 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Duquesne rebounding leaderboard.

Easley is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Dukes, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Duquesne's leader in steals is Spears (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tre Williams (2.3 per game).

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/4/2022 Richmond L 71-61 Away 2/8/2022 Fordham W 76-51 Home 2/11/2022 Saint Louis W 68-61 Away 2/14/2022 Saint Louis W 83-79 Home 2/16/2022 UMass W 83-71 Home 2/19/2022 Duquesne - Home 2/22/2022 Rhode Island - Home 2/26/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Away 3/1/2022 VCU - Away 3/4/2022 Richmond - Home

Duquesne Schedule