How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne

Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne

  • The 71.6 points per game the Bonnies score are only 0.1 more points than the Dukes allow (71.5).
  • The Dukes average only 3.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bonnies allow their opponents to score (68.0).
  • This season, the Bonnies have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.
  • The Dukes' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bonnies this season is Jalen Adaway, who averages 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
  • Osun Osunniyi leads Saint Bonaventure in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Kyle Lofton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.
  • Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Saint Bonaventure steals leader is Lofton, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Osunniyi, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Amir "Primo" Spears averages 11.8 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Dukes' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Kevin Easley Jr.'s stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 10.4 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Duquesne rebounding leaderboard.
  • Easley is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Dukes, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
  • Duquesne's leader in steals is Spears (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tre Williams (2.3 per game).

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Richmond

L 71-61

Away

2/8/2022

Fordham

W 76-51

Home

2/11/2022

Saint Louis

W 68-61

Away

2/14/2022

Saint Louis

W 83-79

Home

2/16/2022

UMass

W 83-71

Home

2/19/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

2/22/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

2/26/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

3/1/2022

VCU

-

Away

3/4/2022

Richmond

-

Home

Duquesne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

VCU

L 71-62

Away

2/9/2022

Dayton

L 75-54

Away

2/12/2022

Fordham

L 65-54

Home

2/14/2022

Davidson

L 72-61

Away

2/16/2022

George Washington

L 73-52

Home

2/19/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

2/23/2022

Davidson

-

Home

2/26/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

3/2/2022

George Washington

-

Away

3/5/2022

La Salle

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
