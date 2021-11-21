Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), winners of five straight. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Bonaventure
-2.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Last year, the 70 points per game the Bonnies put up were just 0.2 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).
- The Golden Eagles put up 8.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Bonnies gave up to opponents (61.1).
- The Bonnies made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points higher than the Bonnies had given up to their opponents (38.9%).
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Osun Osunniyi was tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.5) last year, and also averaged 10.5 points and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.8 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (sixth in the nation).
- Jaren Holmes put up 13.8 points, 2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Jalen Adaway averaged 12.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Dominick Welch averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis is putting up a team-best 8 rebounds per game. And he is producing 17.8 points and 1.2 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Darryl Morsell tops the Golden Eagles in scoring (20.2 points per game) and assists (3), and puts up 4.2 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tyler Kolek is the Golden Eagles' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he delivers 10 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Kur Kuath is averaging 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 60% of his shots from the floor.
- The Golden Eagles get 5 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. St. Bonaventure
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)