    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saint Bonaventure looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Wednesday when it travels to Northeastern.
    Saint Bonaventure started the season ranked in the Top 25 and then went 8-1 with its only loss coming to Northern Iowa during that time. It hasn't gone well since, as the Bonnies have lost two straight, including a 37-point blow out loss to Virginia Tech on Friday.

    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped the Bonnies to 8-3 and has them searching for answers after their worst performance of the year.

    Wednesday night they will look to snap their skid when they take on a good Northeastern team on the road.

    The Huskies will finally get back on the court after a 10 day break. Their last game against Vermont was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The last time they were on the court was on Dec. 12 when they lost to Davidson 79-69. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Huskies and dropped them to 6-5 on the year.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
