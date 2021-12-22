Saint Bonaventure looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Wednesday when it travels to Northeastern.

Saint Bonaventure started the season ranked in the Top 25 and then went 8-1 with its only loss coming to Northern Iowa during that time. It hasn't gone well since, as the Bonnies have lost two straight, including a 37-point blow out loss to Virginia Tech on Friday.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The loss dropped the Bonnies to 8-3 and has them searching for answers after their worst performance of the year.

Wednesday night they will look to snap their skid when they take on a good Northeastern team on the road.

The Huskies will finally get back on the court after a 10 day break. Their last game against Vermont was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The last time they were on the court was on Dec. 12 when they lost to Davidson 79-69. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Huskies and dropped them to 6-5 on the year.

