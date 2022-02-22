Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 9-4 A-10) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 4-9 A-10) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reilly Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Reilly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island

  • The 72.0 points per game the Bonnies record are 8.1 more points than the Rams give up (63.9).
  • The Rams score an average of 67.4 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 67.5 the Bonnies allow.
  • The Bonnies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have given up to their opponents (42.2%).

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Jalen Adaway leads the Bonnies in scoring, tallying 15.7 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
  • Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder is Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lofton and his 6.1 assists per game.
  • The Bonnies get the most three-point shooting production out of Dominick Welch, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Lofton and Osunniyi lead Saint Bonaventure on the defensive end, with Lofton leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Osunniyi in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell is the top scorer for the Rams with 11.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Makhi Mitchell has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.7 assists per game for Rhode Island to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jeremy Sheppard has the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per matchup.
  • Sheppard is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rams, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell (2.7 per game).

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Fordham

W 76-51

Home

2/11/2022

Saint Louis

W 68-61

Away

2/14/2022

Saint Louis

W 83-79

Home

2/16/2022

UMass

W 83-71

Home

2/19/2022

Duquesne

W 81-55

Home

2/22/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

2/26/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

3/1/2022

VCU

-

Away

3/4/2022

Richmond

-

Home

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

UMass

L 78-67

Home

2/8/2022

VCU

L 73-64

Away

2/12/2022

Davidson

W 72-65

Home

2/14/2022

Dayton

L 63-57

Home

2/19/2022

George Washington

L 72-61

Away

2/22/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

2/26/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

3/2/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

3/5/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
