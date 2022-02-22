How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 9-4 A-10) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 4-9 A-10) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reilly Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Reilly Center
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island
- The 72.0 points per game the Bonnies record are 8.1 more points than the Rams give up (63.9).
- The Rams score an average of 67.4 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 67.5 the Bonnies allow.
- The Bonnies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Rams allow to opponents.
- The Rams' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have given up to their opponents (42.2%).
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jalen Adaway leads the Bonnies in scoring, tallying 15.7 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder is Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lofton and his 6.1 assists per game.
- The Bonnies get the most three-point shooting production out of Dominick Welch, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Lofton and Osunniyi lead Saint Bonaventure on the defensive end, with Lofton leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Osunniyi in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell is the top scorer for the Rams with 11.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Makhi Mitchell has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.7 assists per game for Rhode Island to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jeremy Sheppard has the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per matchup.
- Sheppard is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rams, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell (2.7 per game).
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Fordham
W 76-51
Home
2/11/2022
Saint Louis
W 68-61
Away
2/14/2022
Saint Louis
W 83-79
Home
2/16/2022
UMass
W 83-71
Home
2/19/2022
Duquesne
W 81-55
Home
2/22/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
2/26/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
3/1/2022
VCU
-
Away
3/4/2022
Richmond
-
Home
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
UMass
L 78-67
Home
2/8/2022
VCU
L 73-64
Away
2/12/2022
Davidson
W 72-65
Home
2/14/2022
Dayton
L 63-57
Home
2/19/2022
George Washington
L 72-61
Away
2/22/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
2/26/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
3/2/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
3/5/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
