Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-8, 11-5 A-10) will look to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Richmond Spiders (19-11, 10-7 A-10) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Reilly Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond
- The Bonnies record 70.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders give up.
- The Spiders score an average of 72.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bonnies give up.
- This season, the Bonnies have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Spiders' opponents have made.
- The Spiders are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.5% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bonnies this season is Jalen Adaway, who averages 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
- Osun Osunniyi leads Saint Bonaventure in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Kyle Lofton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.
- Dominick Welch makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bonnies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Saint Bonaventure steals leader is Lofton, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Osunniyi, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton averages 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Spiders, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Jacob Gilyard's assist statline leads Richmond; he racks up 5.7 assists per game.
- Gilyard is the most prolific from deep for the Spiders, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Burton (0.6 per game).
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
UMass
W 83-71
Home
2/19/2022
Duquesne
W 81-55
Home
2/22/2022
Rhode Island
W 73-55
Home
2/26/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 54-52
Away
3/1/2022
VCU
L 74-51
Away
3/4/2022
Richmond
-
Home
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
La Salle
W 77-63
Home
2/18/2022
VCU
L 77-57
Away
2/22/2022
George Washington
W 84-71
Away
2/25/2022
Saint Louis
W 68-66
Home
3/1/2022
Dayton
L 55-53
Home
3/4/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
