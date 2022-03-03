Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-8, 11-5 A-10) will look to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Richmond Spiders (19-11, 10-7 A-10) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Reilly Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond

Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond

  • The Bonnies record 70.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders give up.
  • The Spiders score an average of 72.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bonnies give up.
  • This season, the Bonnies have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Spiders' opponents have made.
  • The Spiders are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.5% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bonnies this season is Jalen Adaway, who averages 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
  • Osun Osunniyi leads Saint Bonaventure in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Kyle Lofton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.
  • Dominick Welch makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bonnies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • The Saint Bonaventure steals leader is Lofton, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Osunniyi, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Tyler Burton averages 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Spiders, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Jacob Gilyard's assist statline leads Richmond; he racks up 5.7 assists per game.
  • Gilyard is the most prolific from deep for the Spiders, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Burton (0.6 per game).

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

UMass

W 83-71

Home

2/19/2022

Duquesne

W 81-55

Home

2/22/2022

Rhode Island

W 73-55

Home

2/26/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 54-52

Away

3/1/2022

VCU

L 74-51

Away

3/4/2022

Richmond

-

Home

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

La Salle

W 77-63

Home

2/18/2022

VCU

L 77-57

Away

2/22/2022

George Washington

W 84-71

Away

2/25/2022

Saint Louis

W 68-66

Home

3/1/2022

Dayton

L 55-53

Home

3/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Richmond at St. Bonaventure

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
