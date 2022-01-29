Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-10, 3-5 A-10) will visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 3-2 A-10) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • The Bonnies put up 70.0 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hawks allow.
  • The Hawks score an average of 70.2 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 67.6 the Bonnies allow.
  • The Bonnies are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • The Hawks have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • The Bonnies scoring leader is Jaren Holmes, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Osun Osunniyi is Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.7 per game, while Kyle Lofton is its best passer, averaging 4.7 assists in each contest.
  • Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lofton and Osunniyi lead Saint Bonaventure on the defensive end, with Lofton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Osunniyi in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Jordan Hall scores 15.2 points and adds 6.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Taylor Funk grabs 7.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.7 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard.
  • Funk is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dahmir Bishop (0.6 per game).

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

La Salle

W 80-76

Away

1/14/2022

VCU

W 73-53

Home

1/18/2022

Dayton

L 68-50

Away

1/21/2022

Duquesne

W 64-56

Away

1/26/2022

George Mason

L 75-66

Away

1/29/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Home

2/1/2022

Davidson

-

Home

2/4/2022

Richmond

-

Away

2/8/2022

Fordham

-

Home

2/11/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

2/16/2022

UMass

-

Home

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

La Salle

L 75-64

Home

1/19/2022

George Washington

W 72-61

Home

1/22/2022

VCU

L 70-54

Away

1/24/2022

George Mason

L 77-71

Away

1/26/2022

Duquesne

W 72-61

Home

1/29/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

2/5/2022

Fordham

-

Home

2/9/2022

Davidson

-

Away

2/12/2022

UMass

-

Away

2/16/2022

George Mason

-

Home

2/19/2022

Dayton

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
