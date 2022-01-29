How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-10, 3-5 A-10) will visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 3-2 A-10) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Reilly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- The Bonnies put up 70.0 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hawks allow.
- The Hawks score an average of 70.2 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 67.6 the Bonnies allow.
- The Bonnies are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- The Hawks have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- The Bonnies scoring leader is Jaren Holmes, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Osun Osunniyi is Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.7 per game, while Kyle Lofton is its best passer, averaging 4.7 assists in each contest.
- Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lofton and Osunniyi lead Saint Bonaventure on the defensive end, with Lofton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Osunniyi in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Jordan Hall scores 15.2 points and adds 6.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Taylor Funk grabs 7.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.7 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard.
- Funk is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dahmir Bishop (0.6 per game).
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
La Salle
W 80-76
Away
1/14/2022
VCU
W 73-53
Home
1/18/2022
Dayton
L 68-50
Away
1/21/2022
Duquesne
W 64-56
Away
1/26/2022
George Mason
L 75-66
Away
1/29/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
2/1/2022
Davidson
-
Home
2/4/2022
Richmond
-
Away
2/8/2022
Fordham
-
Home
2/11/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
2/16/2022
UMass
-
Home
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
La Salle
L 75-64
Home
1/19/2022
George Washington
W 72-61
Home
1/22/2022
VCU
L 70-54
Away
1/24/2022
George Mason
L 77-71
Away
1/26/2022
Duquesne
W 72-61
Home
1/29/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
2/5/2022
Fordham
-
Home
2/9/2022
Davidson
-
Away
2/12/2022
UMass
-
Away
2/16/2022
George Mason
-
Home
2/19/2022
Dayton
-
Home