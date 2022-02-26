Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-7, 10-4 A-10) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-16, 4-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Favorite Spread Total Saint Bonaventure -7 142 points

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure

The Bonnies record only one more point per game (72) than the Hawks allow (71).

The Hawks' 69.3 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 67 the Bonnies give up to opponents.

The Bonnies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Osun Osunniyi averages a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 60.7% from the floor.

Jaren Holmes averages 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jalen Adaway averages 16 points and 1.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.3 rebounds, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lofton puts up a team-leading 6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dominick Welch is averaging 12.2 points, 1.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch