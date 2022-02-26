Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-7, 10-4 A-10) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-16, 4-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saint Bonaventure vs Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Bonaventure

-7

142 points

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure

  • The Bonnies record only one more point per game (72) than the Hawks allow (71).
  • The Hawks' 69.3 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 67 the Bonnies give up to opponents.
  • The Bonnies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Osun Osunniyi averages a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 60.7% from the floor.
  • Jaren Holmes averages 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Adaway averages 16 points and 1.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.3 rebounds, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kyle Lofton puts up a team-leading 6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Dominick Welch is averaging 12.2 points, 1.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Taylor Funk gets the Hawks 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Ejike Obinna leads the Hawks in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 12.5 points and 0.6 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Hawks receive 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Erik Reynolds II.
  • Charlie Brown is posting 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
northern iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17756673
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17754872
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
San Jose Earthquakes
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at San Jose Earthquakes

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy