How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-7, 10-4 A-10) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-16, 4-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Bonaventure
-7
142 points
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The Bonnies record only one more point per game (72) than the Hawks allow (71).
- The Hawks' 69.3 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 67 the Bonnies give up to opponents.
- The Bonnies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Osun Osunniyi averages a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 60.7% from the floor.
- Jaren Holmes averages 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jalen Adaway averages 16 points and 1.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.3 rebounds, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Lofton puts up a team-leading 6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dominick Welch is averaging 12.2 points, 1.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Taylor Funk gets the Hawks 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ejike Obinna leads the Hawks in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 12.5 points and 0.6 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Hawks receive 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Erik Reynolds II.
- Charlie Brown is posting 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
