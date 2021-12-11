Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-2) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Key Stats for UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • The Huskies average 82.6 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 66.0 the Bonnies give up.
    • The Bonnies' 74.9 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 61.9 the Huskies allow to opponents.
    • The Huskies are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Bonnies allow to opponents.
    • The Bonnies are shooting 46.9% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 37.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Adama Sanogo posts 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the field.
    • Andre Jackson leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 6.6 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Isaiah Whaley posts 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
    • Tyrese Martin puts up 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.0% from the field.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • Osun Osunniyi paces the Bonnies in rebounding (7.2 per game), and produces 10.2 points and 1.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 3.2 blocked shots.
    • The Bonnies get 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Kyle Lofton.
    • Jalen Adaway gets the Bonnies 13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Dominick Welch is posting 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 37.5% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    St. Bonaventure at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

