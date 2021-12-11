Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-2) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Reilly Center

Key Stats for UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure

The Huskies average 82.6 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 66.0 the Bonnies give up.

The Bonnies' 74.9 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 61.9 the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Bonnies allow to opponents.

The Bonnies are shooting 46.9% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 37.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo posts 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the field.

Andre Jackson leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 6.6 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Isaiah Whaley posts 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Tyrese Martin puts up 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.0% from the field.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch