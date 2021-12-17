Saint Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-4) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-2) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-2.5
127 points
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The Hokies record 70.3 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 66.8 the Bonnies allow.
- The Bonnies score an average of 73.8 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 57.2 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- The Hokies make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Bonnies are shooting 46% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.2% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma paces his squad in points per contest (14.4), and also averages 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Justyn Mutts is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.4) and assists (2.9) per game, and also posts 10.1 points. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor averages 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nahiem Alleyne is posting 11.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Storm Murphy averages 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jaren Holmes paces the Bonnies in scoring (17.4 points per game), rebounding (7.1) and assists (4.9), making 43.5% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 triples per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Osun Osunniyi is putting up 10.2 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 62.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bonnies receive 13.1 points, 7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jalen Adaway.
- Dominick Welch gets the Bonnies 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.
- Kyle Lofton gives the Bonnies 13.6 points, 3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
17
2021
St. Bonaventure at Virginia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)