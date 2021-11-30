Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (0-6) will look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Fordham Rams (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Fordham vs. Saint Francis (BKN)

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
    Key Stats for Fordham vs. Saint Francis (BKN)

    • The 75.1 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Terriers give up.
    • The Terriers' 64.3 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Rams give up.
    • The Rams make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (50.8%).
    • The Terriers have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, one percentage point fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

    Fordham Players to Watch

    • Chuba Ohams puts up a team-leading 11.4 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 12.4 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field.
    • Darius Quisenberry averages 19 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.4 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Antonio Daye Jr. leads his squad in assists per contest (3.3), and also puts up 18.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Antrell Charlton puts up 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Kyle Rose averages 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Saint Francis (BKN) Players to Watch

    • Michael Cubbage leads the Terriers in scoring (12 points per game) and rebounding (6), and averages 1.7 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Patrick Emilien gets the Terriers 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is posting 8.5 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
    • Rob Higgins is the Terriers' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he posts 7 points and 1.2 rebounds.
    • The Terriers receive 8.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Larry Moreno.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    St. Francis (N.Y.) at Fordham

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
