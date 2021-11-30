Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (0-6) will look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Fordham Rams (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Live Stream: Rose Hill Gymnasium
Key Stats for Fordham vs. Saint Francis (BKN)
- The 75.1 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Terriers give up.
- The Terriers' 64.3 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Rams give up.
- The Rams make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (50.8%).
- The Terriers have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, one percentage point fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams puts up a team-leading 11.4 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 12.4 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field.
- Darius Quisenberry averages 19 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.4 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Antonio Daye Jr. leads his squad in assists per contest (3.3), and also puts up 18.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Antrell Charlton puts up 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kyle Rose averages 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Saint Francis (BKN) Players to Watch
- Michael Cubbage leads the Terriers in scoring (12 points per game) and rebounding (6), and averages 1.7 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Patrick Emilien gets the Terriers 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is posting 8.5 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
- Rob Higgins is the Terriers' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he posts 7 points and 1.2 rebounds.
- The Terriers receive 8.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Larry Moreno.
