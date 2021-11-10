Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) take on the George Washington Colonials (0-0) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
George Washington
-6.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Last year, the Colonials scored 5.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Red Flash allowed (73.4).
- The Red Flash put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
- The Colonials made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Red Flash allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Red Flash's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
George Washington Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Matthew Moyer led the Colonials at 8.2 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 8.6 points.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. posted 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Chase Paar averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last year, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 15.5 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Mark Flagg averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG average.
- Bryce Laskey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
- Dixon-Conover averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Flagg compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
November
9
2021
St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: fuboTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)