    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2018; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover (1) dribbles while being defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) take on the George Washington Colonials (0-0) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    George Washington vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    George Washington

    -6.5

    141.5 points

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • Last year, the Colonials scored 5.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Red Flash allowed (73.4).
    • The Red Flash put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
    • The Colonials made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Red Flash allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • The Red Flash's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamison Battle averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Matthew Moyer led the Colonials at 8.2 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 8.6 points.
    • Ricky Lindo Jr. posted 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Chase Paar averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last year, shooting 45.2% from the floor.

    Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

    • Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 15.5 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Mark Flagg averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG average.
    • Bryce Laskey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Dixon-Conover averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Flagg compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
