The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) take on the George Washington Colonials (0-0) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total George Washington -6.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Last year, the Colonials scored 5.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Red Flash allowed (73.4).

The Red Flash put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Colonials gave up to opponents.

The Colonials made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Red Flash allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Red Flash's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

George Washington Players to Watch

Jamison Battle averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Matthew Moyer led the Colonials at 8.2 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 8.6 points.

Ricky Lindo Jr. posted 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Chase Paar averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last year, shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch