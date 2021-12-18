Saint Francis (PA) vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg

The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3) at State Farm Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -21.5 150.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)

The 78 points per game the Fighting Illini score are just 3.7 more points than the Red Flash give up (74.3).

The Red Flash's 78.7 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 67.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

The Fighting Illini make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Red Flash have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Red Flash are shooting 46.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn paces the Fighting Illini with 16.7 points per contest and 9.3 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.

Coleman Hawkins averages 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Alfonso Plummer puts up 16.7 points and 0.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trent Frazier averages 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jacob Grandison is posting 11.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch