Saint Francis (PA) vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg

    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg

    The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3) at State Farm Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: State Farm Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Illinois

    -21.5

    150.5 points

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • The 78 points per game the Fighting Illini score are just 3.7 more points than the Red Flash give up (74.3).
    • The Red Flash's 78.7 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 67.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
    • The Fighting Illini make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Red Flash have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Red Flash are shooting 46.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn paces the Fighting Illini with 16.7 points per contest and 9.3 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.
    • Coleman Hawkins averages 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor.
    • Alfonso Plummer puts up 16.7 points and 0.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Trent Frazier averages 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Grandison is posting 11.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

    Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

    • Josh Cohen is the Red Flash's top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he produces 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.
    • Ronell Giles, Jr. is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Maxwell Land is putting up 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
    • Myles Thompson is putting up 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Florida at Florida

    57 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois

    57 seconds ago
    gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech

    57 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    57 seconds ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    57 seconds ago
    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    57 seconds ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    57 seconds ago
    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Saint Francis (PA) vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    57 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    57 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy