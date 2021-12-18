Saint Francis (PA) vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3) at State Farm Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois
-21.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- The 78 points per game the Fighting Illini score are just 3.7 more points than the Red Flash give up (74.3).
- The Red Flash's 78.7 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 67.6 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Red Flash have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Red Flash are shooting 46.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn paces the Fighting Illini with 16.7 points per contest and 9.3 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.
- Coleman Hawkins averages 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor.
- Alfonso Plummer puts up 16.7 points and 0.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Trent Frazier averages 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jacob Grandison is posting 11.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Josh Cohen is the Red Flash's top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he produces 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.
- Ronell Giles, Jr. is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Maxwell Land is putting up 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Myles Thompson is putting up 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)