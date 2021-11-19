Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-20
139 points
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Hokies scored were just 1.4 fewer points than the Red Flash gave up (73.4).
- The Red Flash's 68.9 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 66 the Hokies gave up.
- Last season, the Hokies had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.
- The Red Flash's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma was tops on his team in both points (15.2) and rebounds (7.9) per game last year, and also posted 2.2 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Justyn Mutts averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Tyrece Radford posted 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year, shooting 55% from the floor.
- Nahiem Alleyne averaged 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 39.2% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Hunter Cattoor put up 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 15.5 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Mark Flagg pulled down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 8 points a contest.
- Bryce Laskey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
- Dixon-Conover and Flagg were defensive standouts last season, with Dixon-Conover averaging 1.8 steals per game and Flagg collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
