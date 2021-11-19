Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -20 139 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Last year, the 72 points per game the Hokies scored were just 1.4 fewer points than the Red Flash gave up (73.4).

The Red Flash's 68.9 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 66 the Hokies gave up.

Last season, the Hokies had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.

The Red Flash's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma was tops on his team in both points (15.2) and rebounds (7.9) per game last year, and also posted 2.2 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Justyn Mutts averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Tyrece Radford posted 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year, shooting 55% from the floor.

Nahiem Alleyne averaged 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 39.2% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Hunter Cattoor put up 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch