How to Watch Saint Francis (N.Y.) at Fordham in Men's College Basketball

Fordham goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it host Saint Francis.

Fordham opened its season alternating wins and losses for the first seven games. The Rams finally broke the pattern on Sunday when they beat Central Connecticut in double-overtime for their second straight victory.

How to Watch Saint Francis (N.Y.) at Fordham in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Saint Francis (N.Y.) at Fordham game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their record to 5-3 on the year and has them searching for their third straight win on Wednesday night against Saint Francis.

If the Rams can get the win they would deny the Terriers their first win of the year.

Saint Francis has not had the start to the season it was hoping for. The Terriers have lost their first six games, but they have come close to taking down St. John's and North Carolina A&T.

They are staying competitive despite not winning a game yet, but they are desperate to get that first win and hope they can upset Fordham on its home court.

The Rams will look to keep that from happening, as they come in huge favorites to get their sixth win of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.