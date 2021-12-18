Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois looks to bounce from its loss to Arizona when it hosts Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday afternoon.
    Illinois saw its five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when No. 11 Arizona came to town and beat it 83-79. It was a great game but one the Illini ultimately lost to drop their record to 7-3 on the year.

    How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois had been playing great since it lost back-to-back games to Marquette and Cincinnati but ran into a buzzsaw in Arizona.

    Saturday afternoon, the Illini will look to bounce back against a Saint Francis (PA) team that is coming off a win against Hartford on Tuesday night.

    The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Flash and improved their record to 4-5 on the year. 

    The losing streak was the second time the Red Flash have lost two in a row but they have been able to bounce back with a win each time.

    It will be tough for them to get their second two-game winning streak of the year on Saturday as they must take on a very good Illinois team that has a lot of weapons.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
