Illinois looks to bounce from its loss to Arizona when it hosts Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois saw its five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when No. 11 Arizona came to town and beat it 83-79. It was a great game but one the Illini ultimately lost to drop their record to 7-3 on the year.

How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois had been playing great since it lost back-to-back games to Marquette and Cincinnati but ran into a buzzsaw in Arizona.

Saturday afternoon, the Illini will look to bounce back against a Saint Francis (PA) team that is coming off a win against Hartford on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Flash and improved their record to 4-5 on the year.

The losing streak was the second time the Red Flash have lost two in a row but they have been able to bounce back with a win each time.

It will be tough for them to get their second two-game winning streak of the year on Saturday as they must take on a very good Illinois team that has a lot of weapons.

Regional restrictions may apply.