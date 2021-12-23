Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler
- The 75.9 points per game the Red Storm put up are 15.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (60.0).
- The Bulldogs put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Red Storm allow (65.8).
- This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who puts up 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.
- Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jair Bolden is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.6 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Bryce Golden with 4.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.2 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Aaron Thompson with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
- Bolden makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Thompson is at the top of the Butler steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Fordham
W 83-69
Home
12/9/2021
Monmouth
W 88-83
Home
12/12/2021
Colgate
W 82-64
Home
12/18/2021
Pittsburgh
L 59-57
Away
12/20/2021
Seton Hall
W 2-0
Away
12/23/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/29/2021
Marquette
-
Home
1/1/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/5/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/8/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/12/2022
UConn
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Chaminade
W 84-51
Home
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
W 68-57
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
W 66-62
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 66-54
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
L 77-48
Away
12/23/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
-
Home
1/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/7/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/13/2022
Georgetown
-
Away