Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie shoots past Butler Bulldogs guard Jair Bolden on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1117 Ncaa Men S Basketball Michigan State At Butler Syndication The Indianapolis Star

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

    • The 75.9 points per game the Red Storm put up are 15.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (60.0).
    • The Bulldogs put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Red Storm allow (65.8).
    • This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who puts up 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
    • Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.
    • Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Jair Bolden is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.6 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Bryce Golden with 4.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.2 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Aaron Thompson with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
    • Bolden makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
    • Thompson is at the top of the Butler steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    W 83-69

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    W 88-83

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Colgate

    W 82-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 59-57

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Providence

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    UConn

    -

    Away

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Chaminade

    W 84-51

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    W 68-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 66-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 66-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Purdue

    L 77-48

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UConn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Butler at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
