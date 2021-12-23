Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie shoots past Butler Bulldogs guard Jair Bolden on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1117 Ncaa Men S Basketball Michigan State At Butler Syndication The Indianapolis Star

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

The 75.9 points per game the Red Storm put up are 15.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (60.0).

The Bulldogs put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Red Storm allow (65.8).

This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who puts up 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.

Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Jair Bolden is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.6 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his statistics.

The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Bryce Golden with 4.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.2 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Aaron Thompson with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).

Bolden makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Thompson is at the top of the Butler steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Fordham W 83-69 Home 12/9/2021 Monmouth W 88-83 Home 12/12/2021 Colgate W 82-64 Home 12/18/2021 Pittsburgh L 59-57 Away 12/20/2021 Seton Hall W 2-0 Away 12/23/2021 Butler - Home 12/29/2021 Marquette - Home 1/1/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/5/2022 DePaul - Home 1/8/2022 Providence - Away 1/12/2022 UConn - Away

Butler Schedule