Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 6-8 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 Big East) after losing four home games in a row. The contest begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

The 75.8 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.1).

The Bulldogs' 63.7 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 71 the Red Storm allow.

The Red Storm make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.7 points and 6.6 boards per game.

Saint John's (NY)'s best passer is Posh Alexander, who averages 5.1 assists per game to go with his 14.6 PPG scoring average.

The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with two per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Chuck Harris puts up 10.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

Bryce Golden puts up a stat line of 3.8 rebounds, 9.3 points and 0.8 assists per game for Butler to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Thompson has the top spot for assists with four per game, adding 8 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.

Harris is the top shooter from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Thompson's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) pace Butler on defense.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Georgetown W 90-77 Away 2/5/2022 Butler W 75-72 Away 2/8/2022 Villanova L 75-69 Home 2/13/2022 UConn L 63-60 Home 2/16/2022 Xavier W 86-73 Away 2/18/2022 Butler - Home 2/23/2022 Creighton - Home 2/27/2022 DePaul - Away 3/2/2022 Xavier - Home 3/5/2022 Marquette - Away

Butler Schedule