Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 6-8 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 Big East) after losing four home games in a row. The contest begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler
- The 75.8 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.1).
- The Bulldogs' 63.7 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 71 the Red Storm allow.
- The Red Storm make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.7 points and 6.6 boards per game.
- Saint John's (NY)'s best passer is Posh Alexander, who averages 5.1 assists per game to go with his 14.6 PPG scoring average.
- The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with two per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris puts up 10.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- Bryce Golden puts up a stat line of 3.8 rebounds, 9.3 points and 0.8 assists per game for Butler to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Thompson has the top spot for assists with four per game, adding 8 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
- Harris is the top shooter from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Thompson's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) pace Butler on defense.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Georgetown
W 90-77
Away
2/5/2022
Butler
W 75-72
Away
2/8/2022
Villanova
L 75-69
Home
2/13/2022
UConn
L 63-60
Home
2/16/2022
Xavier
W 86-73
Away
2/18/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/23/2022
Creighton
-
Home
2/27/2022
DePaul
-
Away
3/2/2022
Xavier
-
Home
3/5/2022
Marquette
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Xavier
L 68-66
Away
2/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 75-72
Home
2/8/2022
Creighton
L 54-52
Away
2/12/2022
Marquette
W 85-79
Home
2/15/2022
DePaul
W 73-71
Away
2/18/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
2/20/2022
Providence
-
Home
2/23/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
2/26/2022
Marquette
-
Away
3/5/2022
Villanova
-
Home
How To Watch
February
18
2022
Butler at St. John's
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:00
PM/EST
