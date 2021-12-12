Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colgate Raiders (4-6) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate

    • The Red Storm score 85.6 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 71.3 the Raiders allow.
    • The Raiders average just 3.3 more points per game (77.3) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (74.0).
    • The Red Storm are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Raiders allow to opponents.
    • The Raiders have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who accumulates 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 4.7 assists per game while scoring 14.8 PPG.
    • Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Champagnie, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Colgate Players to Watch

    • Nelly Cummings racks up 17.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Raiders.
    • Colgate's leader in rebounds is Keegan Records with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tucker Richardson with 4.2 per game.
    • Cummings makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raiders.
    • Colgate's leader in steals is Cummings (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Records (1.4 per game).

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 76-70

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    W 77-68

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    L 95-75

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    W 83-69

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    W 88-83

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    Colgate Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Harvard

    L 89-84

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Niagara

    L 70-59

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Northeastern

    L 74-69

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Columbia

    W 89-61

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 71-68

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Lehigh

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    American

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Navy

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Colgate at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) has a shot blocked by a group of Toronto Raptors players in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    napoli
    Soccer

    SSC Napoli vs. Empoli FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Golf Course
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch QBE Shootout, Final Round

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Colgate at St. John's

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Merrimack at Indiana

    3 minutes ago
    malik osborne
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at South Carolina

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy