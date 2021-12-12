Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (4-6) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate
- The Red Storm score 85.6 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 71.3 the Raiders allow.
- The Raiders average just 3.3 more points per game (77.3) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (74.0).
- The Red Storm are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Raiders have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who accumulates 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 4.7 assists per game while scoring 14.8 PPG.
- Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Champagnie, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Nelly Cummings racks up 17.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Raiders.
- Colgate's leader in rebounds is Keegan Records with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tucker Richardson with 4.2 per game.
- Cummings makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raiders.
- Colgate's leader in steals is Cummings (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Records (1.4 per game).
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 76-70
Home
11/27/2021
NJIT
W 77-68
Home
12/3/2021
Kansas
L 95-75
Home
12/5/2021
Fordham
W 83-69
Home
12/9/2021
Monmouth
W 88-83
Home
12/12/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/18/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/20/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/23/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/29/2021
Marquette
-
Home
1/1/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Harvard
L 89-84
Away
11/29/2021
Niagara
L 70-59
Home
12/3/2021
Northeastern
L 74-69
Away
12/6/2021
Columbia
W 89-61
Home
12/9/2021
Pittsburgh
L 71-68
Away
12/12/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/19/2021
Monmouth
-
Away
12/22/2021
Vermont
-
Away
1/4/2022
Lehigh
-
Away
1/7/2022
American
-
Home
1/13/2022
Navy
-
Away
