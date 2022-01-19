Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) shoots over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Ryan Hawkins (44) in the 2nd half Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Cintas Center. Scruggs scored 13 points to help the Musketeers beat Creighton 80-73. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) shoots over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Ryan Hawkins (44) in the 2nd half Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Cintas Center. Scruggs scored 13 points to help the Musketeers beat Creighton 80-73. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (11-5, 2-2 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-5, 2-2 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Creighton vs Saint John's (NY) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Creighton

-3.5

150.5 points

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Bluejays put up only 3.1 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).
  • The Red Storm put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.6 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • The Red Storm have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.0 points, 0.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays with 13.4 points per contest and 7.7 rebounds, while also posting 1.5 assists.
  • Ryan Nembhard leads his squad in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Alex O'Connell posts 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Arthur Kaluma posts 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie is averaging team highs in points (21.4 per game) and rebounds (7.2). And he is delivering 1.9 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
  • Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm in assists (4.7 per game), and posts 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also posts 2.5 steals (sixth in the nation) and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Red Storm receive 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Dylan Addae-Wusu.
  • Montez Mathis is posting 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 47.0% of his shots from the field.
  • The Red Storm receive 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Joel Soriano.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

St. John's at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) and New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrate after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) (not pictured) during the third period against New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17321821
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Bulls

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16898076
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Bucks

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) battles for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell (6) and forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) defend during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
colorado state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Utah State in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy