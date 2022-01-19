How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (11-5, 2-2 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-5, 2-2 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Creighton
-3.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The Bluejays put up only 3.1 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).
- The Red Storm put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.6 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- The Bluejays are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- The Red Storm have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.0 points, 0.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays with 13.4 points per contest and 7.7 rebounds, while also posting 1.5 assists.
- Ryan Nembhard leads his squad in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Alex O'Connell posts 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Arthur Kaluma posts 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie is averaging team highs in points (21.4 per game) and rebounds (7.2). And he is delivering 1.9 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm in assists (4.7 per game), and posts 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also posts 2.5 steals (sixth in the nation) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Red Storm receive 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Dylan Addae-Wusu.
- Montez Mathis is posting 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 47.0% of his shots from the field.
- The Red Storm receive 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Joel Soriano.
How To Watch
January
19
2022
St. John's at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)