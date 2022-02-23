Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 10-5 Big East) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 7-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton
- The Red Storm average 12.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Bluejays allow (63.9).
- The Bluejays put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.5 the Red Storm allow.
- This season, the Red Storm have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.
- The Bluejays are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.2 points and 6.6 boards per game.
- Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 5.3 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.
- Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins averages 14.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Ryan Nembhard notches more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.3 per game. He also scores 11.5 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Hawkins averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.
- Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.8 per game.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Butler
W 75-72
Away
2/8/2022
Villanova
L 75-69
Home
2/13/2022
UConn
L 63-60
Home
2/16/2022
Xavier
W 86-73
Away
2/18/2022
Butler
W 91-57
Home
2/23/2022
Creighton
-
Home
2/27/2022
DePaul
-
Away
3/2/2022
Xavier
-
Home
3/5/2022
Marquette
-
Away
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Butler
W 54-52
Home
2/12/2022
Georgetown
W 80-66
Away
2/14/2022
Georgetown
W 88-77
Home
2/17/2022
DePaul
W 71-59
Away
2/20/2022
Marquette
W 83-82
Home
2/23/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
2/26/2022
Providence
-
Away
3/2/2022
UConn
-
Home
3/5/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
