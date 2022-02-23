Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 10-5 Big East) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 7-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton

The Red Storm average 12.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Bluejays allow (63.9).

The Bluejays put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.5 the Red Storm allow.

This season, the Red Storm have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.

The Bluejays are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.2 points and 6.6 boards per game.

Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 5.3 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.

Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Hawkins averages 14.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Ryan Nembhard notches more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.3 per game. He also scores 11.5 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.

Hawkins averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.

Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.8 per game.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Butler W 75-72 Away 2/8/2022 Villanova L 75-69 Home 2/13/2022 UConn L 63-60 Home 2/16/2022 Xavier W 86-73 Away 2/18/2022 Butler W 91-57 Home 2/23/2022 Creighton - Home 2/27/2022 DePaul - Away 3/2/2022 Xavier - Home 3/5/2022 Marquette - Away

Creighton Schedule