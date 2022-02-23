Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 10-5 Big East) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 7-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton

  • The Red Storm average 12.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Bluejays allow (63.9).
  • The Bluejays put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.5 the Red Storm allow.
  • This season, the Red Storm have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.2 points and 6.6 boards per game.
  • Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 5.3 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.
  • Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Hawkins averages 14.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Ryan Nembhard notches more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.3 per game. He also scores 11.5 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
  • Hawkins averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.
  • Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.8 per game.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Butler

W 75-72

Away

2/8/2022

Villanova

L 75-69

Home

2/13/2022

UConn

L 63-60

Home

2/16/2022

Xavier

W 86-73

Away

2/18/2022

Butler

W 91-57

Home

2/23/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/27/2022

DePaul

-

Away

3/2/2022

Xavier

-

Home

3/5/2022

Marquette

-

Away

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Butler

W 54-52

Home

2/12/2022

Georgetown

W 80-66

Away

2/14/2022

Georgetown

W 88-77

Home

2/17/2022

DePaul

W 71-59

Away

2/20/2022

Marquette

W 83-82

Home

2/23/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

2/26/2022

Providence

-

Away

3/2/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Creighton at St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

creighton
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
mississippi state
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
NYC FC
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch New York City FC vs Santos

By Steve Benko
31 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Audax Italiano vs. Estudiantes (LP)

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
soccer ball
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch América-MG vs. Guaraní

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy