How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives the ball over Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 7 seed Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 8-11 Big East) square off against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (15-17, 6-14 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

The 77.2 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.0 more points than the Blue Demons give up (67.2).

The Blue Demons score only 3.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Red Storm give up (72.1).

The Red Storm are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.9 points and 6.6 boards per game.

Saint John's (NY)'s best passer is Posh Alexander, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.

The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones collects 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Blue Demons, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

DePaul's assist leader is Jalen Terry with 3.1 per game. He also averages 8.5 points per game and adds 3.2 rebounds per game.

Jones is consistent from deep and leads the Blue Demons with 1.3 made threes per game.

DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 1.8 per game.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Butler W 91-57 Home 2/23/2022 Creighton L 81-78 Home 2/27/2022 DePaul L 99-94 Away 3/2/2022 Xavier W 81-66 Home 3/5/2022 Marquette L 85-77 Away 3/9/2022 DePaul - Home

DePaul Schedule