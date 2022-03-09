How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 7 seed Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 8-11 Big East) square off against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (15-17, 6-14 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul
- The 77.2 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.0 more points than the Blue Demons give up (67.2).
- The Blue Demons score only 3.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Red Storm give up (72.1).
- The Red Storm are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.9 points and 6.6 boards per game.
- Saint John's (NY)'s best passer is Posh Alexander, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.
- The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones collects 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Blue Demons, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- DePaul's assist leader is Jalen Terry with 3.1 per game. He also averages 8.5 points per game and adds 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Jones is consistent from deep and leads the Blue Demons with 1.3 made threes per game.
- DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 1.8 per game.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Butler
W 91-57
Home
2/23/2022
Creighton
L 81-78
Home
2/27/2022
DePaul
L 99-94
Away
3/2/2022
Xavier
W 81-66
Home
3/5/2022
Marquette
L 85-77
Away
3/9/2022
DePaul
-
Home
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-64
Away
2/24/2022
Georgetown
W 68-65
Away
2/27/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 99-94
Home
3/2/2022
Marquette
W 91-80
Home
3/5/2022
UConn
L 75-68
Away
3/9/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
