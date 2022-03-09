Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives the ball over Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 7 seed Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 8-11 Big East) square off against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (15-17, 6-14 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

  • The 77.2 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.0 more points than the Blue Demons give up (67.2).
  • The Blue Demons score only 3.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Red Storm give up (72.1).
  • The Red Storm are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.9 points and 6.6 boards per game.
  • Saint John's (NY)'s best passer is Posh Alexander, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones collects 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Blue Demons, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • DePaul's assist leader is Jalen Terry with 3.1 per game. He also averages 8.5 points per game and adds 3.2 rebounds per game.
  • Jones is consistent from deep and leads the Blue Demons with 1.3 made threes per game.
  • DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 1.8 per game.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Butler

W 91-57

Home

2/23/2022

Creighton

L 81-78

Home

2/27/2022

DePaul

L 99-94

Away

3/2/2022

Xavier

W 81-66

Home

3/5/2022

Marquette

L 85-77

Away

3/9/2022

DePaul

-

Home

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-64

Away

2/24/2022

Georgetown

W 68-65

Away

2/27/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 99-94

Home

3/2/2022

Marquette

W 91-80

Home

3/5/2022

UConn

L 75-68

Away

3/9/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

