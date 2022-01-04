Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-0 Big East) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul
- The Red Storm average 75.9 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 58.0 the Blue Demons allow.
- The Blue Demons average only 0.5 more points per game (66.3) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (65.8).
- This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who puts up 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.
- Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Alexander and Joel Soriano lead Saint John's (NY) on the defensive end, with Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Soriano in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty scores 20.3 points and tacks on 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Demons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- David Jones grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
- Freeman-Liberty averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
- Freeman-Liberty (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Fordham
W 83-69
Home
12/9/2021
Monmouth
W 88-83
Home
12/12/2021
Colgate
W 82-64
Home
12/18/2021
Pittsburgh
L 59-57
Away
12/20/2021
Seton Hall
W 2-0
Away
1/5/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/8/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/12/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/16/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
1/19/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/22/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
UIC
W 72-66
Away
12/20/2021
Creighton
L 2-0
Home
12/23/2021
Seton Hall
L 2-0
Home
12/29/2021
Butler
L 63-59
Away
1/1/2022
Providence
L 70-53
Home
1/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/8/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/11/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/13/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/19/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/22/2022
Creighton
-
Away