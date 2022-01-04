Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-0 Big East) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

    • The Red Storm average 75.9 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 58.0 the Blue Demons allow.
    • The Blue Demons average only 0.5 more points per game (66.3) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (65.8).
    • This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Blue Demons have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who puts up 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
    • Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.
    • Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Alexander and Joel Soriano lead Saint John's (NY) on the defensive end, with Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Soriano in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty scores 20.3 points and tacks on 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Demons' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • David Jones grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
    • Freeman-Liberty averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
    • Freeman-Liberty (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    W 83-69

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    W 88-83

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Colgate

    W 82-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 59-57

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 2-0

    Away

    1/5/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Providence

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    UConn

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    UIC

    W 72-66

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Creighton

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Butler

    L 63-59

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Providence

    L 70-53

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    DePaul at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

