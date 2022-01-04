Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-0 Big East) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

The Red Storm average 75.9 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 58.0 the Blue Demons allow.

The Blue Demons average only 0.5 more points per game (66.3) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (65.8).

This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.

The Blue Demons have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who puts up 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 14.5 PPG.

Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Alexander and Joel Soriano lead Saint John's (NY) on the defensive end, with Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Soriano in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty scores 20.3 points and tacks on 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Demons' leaderboards for those statistics.

David Jones grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.

Freeman-Liberty averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.

Freeman-Liberty (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Fordham W 83-69 Home 12/9/2021 Monmouth W 88-83 Home 12/12/2021 Colgate W 82-64 Home 12/18/2021 Pittsburgh L 59-57 Away 12/20/2021 Seton Hall W 2-0 Away 1/5/2022 DePaul - Home 1/8/2022 Providence - Away 1/12/2022 UConn - Away 1/16/2022 Georgetown - Home 1/19/2022 Creighton - Away 1/22/2022 Seton Hall - Home

DePaul Schedule